Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ukraine’s anti-corruption czar criticizes Zelensky

2025-08-03 05:50:05
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s top anti-corruption prosecutor has sharply criticized President Vladimir Zelensky for seriously weakening the country’s independent anti-corruption institutions. Despite Zelensky reversing his controversial move to place the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) under executive control after protests and Western pressure, the prosecutor warned that significant harm has already been done.

Aleksandr Klimenko, head of SAPO, told the Financial Times that their work has effectively ground to a halt. The takeover led to a breakdown in cooperation from whistleblowers and heightened fears of prosecution among investigators.

“Nearly all whistleblowers have stopped cooperating,” Klimenko said, adding that the NABU team is now confused and fearful, knowing they could be detained without solid evidence.

The July 22 legislation, which Zelensky quickly signed, sparked protests in several Ukrainian cities with demonstrators demanding the full independence of the anti-corruption agencies, chanting slogans like “Corruption kills” and “Zelya is the devil.”

Facing public outrage and threats of funding cuts from the West, Zelensky introduced a bill to restore the agencies’ autonomy, with a parliamentary vote expected soon, though support within his party remains uncertain.

Klimenko revealed that before the legislative assault, SAPO and NABU were investigating corruption allegations involving dozens of current and former lawmakers, including from Zelensky’s party. He suggested the government’s move aimed to derail these probes.

The prosecutor credited international partners, particularly the United States, for helping maintain agency independence over the years but said waning foreign interest contributed to the recent attacks on these bodies.

