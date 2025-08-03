Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World’s leading chess grandmaster secures victory at Esports World Cup

2025-08-03 05:42:39
(MENAFN) Magnus Carlsen, the world’s leading chess grandmaster, has secured victory in the first-ever online chess tournament held as part of the Esports World Cup. The 34-year-old from Norway earned a prize of $250,000 (approximately £188,000) for his achievement.

The Esports World Cup, hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is one of the largest multi-genre professional gaming events globally. While the decision to include chess in this year’s competition sparked some debate, the organisers defended its place as an esport, highlighting the game’s widespread popularity among people of all ages.

Now in its second edition, the tournament features a total prize fund of around $70 million (£50 million). Over seven weeks, teams from across the globe compete in 25 well-known games such as Call of Duty, Street Fighter, and League of Legends.

Organisers noted that adding chess to the event marked a significant milestone for the game, coming 139 years after the crowning of the first World Chess Champion.

During the competition, players competed on stage in front of a live audience, monitored with heart-rate sensors. The setup resembled traditional sports events, complete with large screens, prominent sponsors, and live commentary.

Several grandmasters participated in the online chess event, which started with a group stage before advancing top performers to the playoff rounds.

