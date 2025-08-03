Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rwanda, DRC Conduct First Meeting Post Peace Deal

2025-08-03 05:15:20
(MENAFN) For the first time since a US-mediated peace agreement aimed at ending conflict in eastern Congo, representatives from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo convened on Thursday, officials announced Friday.

During the session, committee chairpersons were appointed, and guidelines for future meetings were established, according to a joint government statement.

The initial gathering primarily addressed "progress in the implementation of the peace agreement" that was inked on June 27, the statement noted.

Observers from the US, Qatar, and Togo—who acted as facilitators for the African Union’s peace efforts in Congo—also participated in the meeting.

The committee functions as a platform for enforcing the agreement and resolving disputes, including handling complaints about any breaches.

“Both DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions and joint efforts of the African Union, the United States, and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution,” the statement added.

Signed by the foreign ministers of both nations, the June 27 agreement demands a halt to hostilities between their armies.

It addresses key issues raised by Congo, such as safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, disarming armed factions, and implementing measures to secure lasting stability in the volatile region.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame affirmed his country's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the deal, while Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba vowed her government would continue striving to turn the agreement into enduring peace, sustainable development, and full pacification of eastern provinces long afflicted by violence.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109878139

