US Vice President wants to investigate UFO phenomena
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has shared his strong interest in unidentified flying objects, admitting that he’s been “obsessed” with the topic and plans to explore it further in the near future.
Speaking during a recent episode of the Ruthless Podcast, Vance discussed his ongoing curiosity about the unexplained aerial phenomena that have drawn increasing attention in recent years.
“Like, I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. ‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?’” he said. “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in; we’ve been very busy.”
The vice president stated that he intends to use part of the upcoming Congressional break in August to focus on investigating the issue more thoroughly. He mentioned a desire to “dive to the bottom of the whole UFO thing from last year.” Though he did not offer specific details, his comments appeared to reference drone sightings reported in New Jersey in late 2024, where several of the objects were described as being about the size of a sedan.
These sightings were largely centered around military-related locations, including the Picatinny Arsenal research facility. Thousands of reports emerged in November and December, prompting multiple federal agencies—including the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, and the FBI—to launch joint investigations.
Despite the surge in reports, an FBI spokesperson disclosed in mid-December that, “less than 100 leads have been generated and deemed worthy of further investigative activity,” even though over 5,000 tips had been received.
