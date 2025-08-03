403
India Highlights Independent Foreign Policy
(MENAFN) The longstanding partnership between India and the United States has "weathered many transitions and challenges," according to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who addressed the media on Friday.
Highlighting that the foundation of this relationship rests on mutual respect, his remarks were delivered amid rising tensions sparked by Washington’s decision to impose 25% duties on Indian imports.
The friction has further escalated due to US President Donald Trump’s threats to introduce additional punitive measures, citing New Delhi’s economic and military associations with Moscow.
Jaiswal underscored that India and the US are bound by a "comprehensive global strategic partnership" which thrives on shared goals, democratic ideals, and strong interpersonal links between their populations.
Reflecting on military collaboration, he remarked, “We have strong defense ties with the US which have been strengthening over the last several years,” signaling optimism about the growing synergy in this area.
These developments follow comments made by Trump suggesting that India and Russia “could take their dead economies down together.”
Shortly after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India’s energy trade with Russia as “a point of irritation,” further fueling diplomatic friction.
Responding to these criticisms during the same press briefing, Jaiswal clarified India's position, stressing that its bilateral relations are autonomous.
“Our ties with any country are based on their own merit and should not be judged through the lens of our relationship with another country,” he affirmed.
This statement reinforces India’s stance on maintaining sovereign decision-making in its international engagements.
