403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Laos Reveals Gifting Elephants to Russia
(MENAFN) During a recent meeting in Moscow, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith announced that Laos intends to present Russia with a pair of elephants as a symbol of harmony and shared prosperity.
The declaration came amid a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, celebrating six and a half decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Sisoulith emphasized the importance of the gesture by stating, “On behalf of the government and people of Laos, we wish to present the Russian Federation with a pair of elephants, which are a symbol of peace, friendship and well-being.”
The elephants are set to be delivered to St. Petersburg—a city that holds personal significance for the Lao president, as he pursued his studies at the Herzen State Pedagogical Institute there.
Putin, acknowledging the gift with a smile, remarked, “Thank you, they’ll come in handy.”
The leaders also touched on economic cooperation. Putin pointed out that commercial exchange between the two nations had surged by 66% over the past year.
He further noted that in just the first five months of 2025, trade volumes had already expanded by an additional 20%.
Elephants have a storied connection to St. Petersburg, beginning in 1714 when the Persian Shah presented the city with its first elephant.
That elephant traveled by sea to Astrakhan and then made the journey to the imperial capital on foot—reportedly wearing custom-made slippers for the trip.
During the 18th century, more elephants were gifted by Persian monarchs.
These animals were kept near the city center and occasionally seen walking along what is now Nevsky Prospekt, the main thoroughfare of St. Petersburg.
This symbolic offering from Laos continues a centuries-old tradition and deepens the cultural and historical connections between the nations.
The declaration came amid a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, celebrating six and a half decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Sisoulith emphasized the importance of the gesture by stating, “On behalf of the government and people of Laos, we wish to present the Russian Federation with a pair of elephants, which are a symbol of peace, friendship and well-being.”
The elephants are set to be delivered to St. Petersburg—a city that holds personal significance for the Lao president, as he pursued his studies at the Herzen State Pedagogical Institute there.
Putin, acknowledging the gift with a smile, remarked, “Thank you, they’ll come in handy.”
The leaders also touched on economic cooperation. Putin pointed out that commercial exchange between the two nations had surged by 66% over the past year.
He further noted that in just the first five months of 2025, trade volumes had already expanded by an additional 20%.
Elephants have a storied connection to St. Petersburg, beginning in 1714 when the Persian Shah presented the city with its first elephant.
That elephant traveled by sea to Astrakhan and then made the journey to the imperial capital on foot—reportedly wearing custom-made slippers for the trip.
During the 18th century, more elephants were gifted by Persian monarchs.
These animals were kept near the city center and occasionally seen walking along what is now Nevsky Prospekt, the main thoroughfare of St. Petersburg.
This symbolic offering from Laos continues a centuries-old tradition and deepens the cultural and historical connections between the nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment