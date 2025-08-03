Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Influenceract Shines At 16Th E4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards With Wins In Short-Form Video Category Award

2025-08-03 03:05:10
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On July 17, InfluencerAct, a leading influencer marketing agency in India, was awarded by the e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) as Bronze Winner for Best Short Form Video.

This was the 16th edition of the prestigious Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA). This award is presented to the agencies and brands excelling in the sphere of digital marketing and media, bringing together industry leaders and creative minds at a Glimmering ceremony in Mumbai. The event has served as a platform to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of brands and agencies within the digital landscape. This award ceremony is celebrated annually, honoring campaigns that stand out for their impressions and impact.

The director trio of InfluencerAct were thrilled after winning two big awards at the 16th Indian Digital Marketing Awards, a Bronze for Best Short Form Video. Diwakar Thakur shared,“This acknowledgement shows how strong storytelling and good production can make even a short video stand out.” Amar Mishra added,“We focus on getting real results. That is our approach - every impression matters to us, and this award proves that our strategy is working.” RB Singh said,“At InfluencerAct, we're all about smart influencer campaigns that resonate with people and deliver real value. These awards mean a lot to the whole team.

InfluencerAct has served as a platform for impactful influencer marketing campaigns for over a decade, and with new technology and the Internet, it has been able to empower clients to garner reach in millions and promising business growth by leveraging the power of influencer marketing campaigns. This year's celebrated work is a testament to the inspiring work and a massive team effort across the organization.

