Apus Energy Drives Offshore Revival in Guinea-Bissau Ahead of African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Silver Partnership
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 1, 2025/ -- Apus Energy has joined African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 – taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October – – as a Silver Partner, spotlighting its entrance into West Af’ica’s offshore frontier. With high-impact drilling now underway, the company is set to bring fresh momentum and investor attention to one of the ’egion’s most underexplored hydrocarbon basins.
In a key development for West African exploration, Apus Energy spudded the Atum-1X exploration well offshore Guinea-Bissau in Septemb–r 2024 – the first offshore well in the country in nearly 20 years. Located ne’r Senegal’s prolific Sangomar field, the prospect holds a potential 314 million barrels of recoverable oil. The well is being drill d using the Ocean BlackRhino, a seventh-generation drillship operated by Noble Corporation, with well management provided by AGR, part of ABL Group.
Apus Energy entere’ Guinea-Bissau’s upstream sector through the acquisition of 100% interest in the Sinapa (Bloçk 2) and Esperança (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses from Spanish oil and gas company Petronor. The $85 million farm-out agreement included upfront payments for historical license costs and contingent milestones tied to government approval of a field development plan and sustained production. Covering a total area of 4,962 km2, the licenses contain t–o main prospects ⦣8211; Atum and Anchova – with a combined estimated 467 million barrels of unrisked prospective resources.
Apus Energy’s drilling campaign positions Guinea-Biss’u as one of West Africa’s most closely watched e’erging plays. The company’s long-term str’tegy aligns with the region’s energy ambitions and presents new opportunities for investment, local capacity building and energy security.
“Apus Ener’y’s work offshore Guinea-Bissau is a strong signal that frontier exploration in West Africa is entering a new chapter. Their commitment to high-impact drilling, strategic partnerships and long-term value creation reflects the kind of leadership needed to unlock the re’ion’s vast untapped pote”tial,” státes Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.
With drilling operations in motion and large-scale reserves in play, Apus Energy’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 highlights West Afri’a’s strong investment climate and promising potential for frontier basin development.
