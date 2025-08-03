Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Downpour Forecast For THSES Places

Telangana Weather Update: Heavy rains lashed Telangana last week. Widespread rainfall occurred across the state, including Hyderabad. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of more rain

Hyderabad's average rainfall in August is 190 millimeters. It's expected to rain for more than half the month, with potential heavy downpours, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Bay of Bengal trough is currently active, potentially bringing light to moderate rain to Telangana over the next two days. Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar districts are most likely to experience rainfall.

A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression. Another low-pressure system is forming west of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by August 2. If these systems strengthen, Telangana could see heavy rainfall after August 5.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️ Except isolated rain in very few places, mainly dry weather expected in many parts of Telangana. Same forecast for Hyderabad tooThunderstorms will start increasing in South TG (Erstwhile Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar districts) from August 5For HYD, gradual...

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 2, 2025

Cloudy weather is expected for the next four to five days, with potential gusts of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in some districts, so precautions are advised.

Moderate rainfall is predicted for Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Yadadri, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Asifabad districts. Light rain is possible on Sunday in several areas, with potential thunderstorms and lightning in some places. Hyderabad's average August rainfall is 190 millimeters, with rain expected for over half the month and potential heavy downpours, according to the Meteorological Department.