Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Found Abandoned Inside Army Camp In J & K's Samba

2025-08-02 03:10:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – A small drone, suspected to used for wedding photography, was found abandoned inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

Some Army personnel noticed the drone lying near the supply depot inside the camp at the Bari Brahmana cantonment late on Friday night, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the drone may have been used for a marriage ceremony nearby and lost control before landing inside the camp, they said.

The drone has been handed over to the local police station for investigation, the officials said

