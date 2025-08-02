Drone Found Abandoned Inside Army Camp In J & K's Samba
Some Army personnel noticed the drone lying near the supply depot inside the camp at the Bari Brahmana cantonment late on Friday night, the officials said.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the drone may have been used for a marriage ceremony nearby and lost control before landing inside the camp, they said.
The drone has been handed over to the local police station for investigation, the officials said
