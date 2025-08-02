Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Towards Sharjah

The Dubai Police have sent out an alert about an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Sharjah. The police warned that there is congestion due to the accident.

They also asked drivers approaching the area to exercise caution and care.

"Traffic jam due to #accident on SZR. heading towards Sharjah. Please be extra cautious," Dubai Police said in their latest traffic update on X.

