Body Of Girl Exhumed After She Died Of Tear Gas Asphyxiation During Bocas Del Toro Protests -
The Public Prosecutor's Office indicated that, for now, there will be no official announcement until the results of the exhumation procedure are known. This is a one-and-a-half-year-old baby who allegedly died of asphyxiation in Pueblo Nuevo, Chiriquí Grande district. It should be noted that there are no conclusive expert results yet. The investigation into this case was initiated ex officio by the Public Prosecutor's Office. In parallel, the Public Prosecutor's Office is also investigating the death of an adult during the protests in Bocas del Toro. In this case, it has already been confirmed-according to a report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, that the death was caused by a firearm.“We are gathering evidence,” the prosecutor said, without offering further details.
