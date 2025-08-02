BTC, ETH, XRP Down: Sunny Mining Rolls Out Bonus Cloud Mining Plans To Turn Crypto Into Daily Earnings
|
Contract Type
|
Investment
|
Cycle
|
Daily Income
|
Total Income
|
BTC Base Contract
|
$500
|
5 days
|
$6.25
|
$500 + $31.25
|
DOGE Basic Contract
|
$1,300
|
11 days
|
$17.16
|
$1,300 + $188.76
|
BTC Enhanced Contract
|
$3,200
|
16 days
|
$44.80
|
$3,200 + $716.80
|
BTC Advanced Contract
|
$13,500
|
35 days
|
$250.50
|
$13,500 + $8,767.5
|
BTC Advanced Contract
|
$27,000
|
40 days
|
$475.20
|
$27,000 + $19,008
|
BTC Super Contract
|
$100,000
|
52 days
|
$1,900
|
$100,000 + $98,800
For more contract options, please visit the official Sunny Mining website .
Start Earning Daily Income
Mining rewards are settled automatically every day. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw anytime or reinvest into other contracts.
USD-Pegged Returns with Crypto Flexibility
All Sunny Mining contracts are USD-denominated, providing transparent and predictable income regardless of crypto market fluctuations. Users can fund their accounts with mainstream assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT (ERC20 or TRC20), DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, and more-no need for manual conversion.
The system automatically converts the deposit to its USD equivalent based on current exchange rates, forming the basis for daily income payouts. At withdrawal, users can choose their preferred crypto for flexible fund management while ensuring stable earnings.
From Holding to Earning
In today's volatile market, merely holding crypto is no longer enough. Sunny Mining offers a more stable alternative-no trading, no monitoring, no technical complexity. Just choose a contract and watch your earnings grow daily.
For those seeking a steadier approach to crypto, this might be the right path to explore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment