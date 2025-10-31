Rohini Acharya Slams NDA's Bihar Manifesto As 'Old Wine In New Bottle'

RJD Slams NDA Manifesto as 'Old Wine in a New Bottle'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rohini Acharya on Friday launched a scathing attack on the NDA's Manifesto for the Bihar assembly election. She described the NDA's poll promises as an "old wine in a new bottle".

"NDA's Manifesto: Old Wine in a New Bottle. There is nothing new or original in the "Sankalp Patra" (manifesto) issued by the NDA for Bihar; the NDA lacks any vision of its own, merely copying many of the declarations made in the Mahagathbandhan's "Tejswi Vachan" and presenting them with minor tweaks and alterations. Most declarations in the NDA's new manifesto are such that they were also in the NDA's previous manifestos and were never fulfilled. Dozens of declarations included in the NDA's manifesto have no connection to Bihar's fundamental development; they pertain to superficial (upper-level) development," she added.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the NDA's manifesto on Friday.

Highlights from 'Tejswi Vachan'

"The proposal in "Tejswi Vachan" to provide government jobs to one member of every family is a meaningful initiative and proposal in the direction of giving new heights to the economic prosperity of Bihar's common people, which the NDA alliance is shamelessly criticizing", she added.

The "Tejswi Vachan" initiative to make contract and outsourcing employees permanent is the employment-oriented step of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Mahagathbandhan, regarding which the NDA alliance, which has been in power in Bihar for the past twenty years, has never taken any initiative--only deceiving and misleading the people of Bihar with hollow and false promises.

"Gas cylinders for 500 rupees, 200 units of free electricity every month, free treatment up to 25 lakhs, monthly pension of 1,500 rupees for the elderly, pension of 3,000 for the differently-abled, economic benefit of 2,500 rupees per month for women, proposal for free bus service for women examinees, formation of SIT to recover money stuck with investors, free hostels and free treatment arrangements for journalists, life insurance of 10 lakhs and health insurance of 15 lakhs for advocates (lawyers)".

"These proposals in 'Tejswi Vachan' are vows taken in the direction of improving concerns directly connected to the common people, not mere repeated declarations like those in the NDA's manifesto," she said.

PM Modi Hails NDA's Vision for a 'Developed Bihar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections for bringing forward the alliance's vision for a "self-reliant and developed Bihar.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the NDA's manifesto today.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "The NDA's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections clearly brings forward our vision for a self-reliant and developed Bihar. It reflects our commitment to making life easier for the farmers, brothers and sisters, youth companions, mothers and sisters here, as well as all my family members in the state."

He expressed confidence that the NDA would receive people's support in the upcoming polls and said that the "double-engine government" has led to all-around development in Bihar.

The NDA has promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre.

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

