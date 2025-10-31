Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Originally Meant For THESE 7 Films Check Full List

Shah Rukh Khan is about to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2nd. On this special day, we're telling you about the movies where he wasn't the first pick. When these movies fell into his lap, they turned into massive hits

The makers of 'Darr' first wanted to cast Aamir Khan, but after he dropped out, Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the role.

Armaan Kohli was the makers' first choice for 'Deewana', but due to disagreements, Shah Rukh Khan got the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan made a special name for himself in the industry with 'Baazigar'. However, the makers initially wanted to cast Salman Khan in this film.

The makers of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' first wanted to cast Tom Cruise. However, they later offered the film to Shah Rukh Khan.

The makers' first choice for 'Karan Arjun' was Sunny Deol. But since he was shooting another film, he rejected it, and it fell into Shah Rukh Khan's lap.

The makers' first choice for 'Chak De! India' was also Salman Khan, but after Salman's refusal, the film landed in Shah Rukh Khan's lap.

The film 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' was rejected by Aamir Khan. After that, the film was offered to Shah Rukh Khan.