Emirates Named Quietest Airline At New York's JFK Airport

Dubai: Emirates has been awarded the prestigious gold Tier recognition in New York JFK Airport's 2024 Fly Quiet Programme, the only airline to achieve this distinction. Emirates' score of 92.9 significantly outpaced other carriers flying into the airport and taking part in the programme

The recognition highlights Emirates' strong commitment to reducing aircraft noise and its investment in a modern, quieter, and more fuel-efficient fleet. Every Emirates aircraft meets ICAO Chapter 4 or 14 noise standards, underscoring the airline's leadership in sustainable operations.

The latest accolade follows a series of industry recognitions in noise management over the years, including Silver Tier status at Newark (EWR) and the Chairperson's Award at San Francisco's (SFO) Fly Quiet programmes.

Aircraft noise abatement is vital for protecting the health and quality of life of airport-adjacent communities. Emirates' ongoing noise-reduction strategy combines strict operational procedures, advanced technology, and close collaboration with stakeholders.

Emirates operates one of the industry's quietest widebody fleets. Ongoing fleet modernisation investments ensure that noise performance keeps pace with technological advancement and continues to improve in the coming years.

