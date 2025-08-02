Musk claims senior Democrats, their donors might be in the Epstein files

Elon Musk, owner of X, has asserted that senior Democrats and their donors might be included in the Jeffrey Epstein documents. This claim followed reports that FBI agents reviewing the files of the convicted sex offender found multiple mentions of US President Donald Trump and many other notable individuals. However, officials emphasized that the presence of a name in the files does not imply any criminal activity or wrongdoing.After a social media user speculated that these names might be unredacted once a Democrat returns to the presidency, Musk disagreed, stating, “They won’t, because major Dems and their donors are on the list too.” He did not provide further proof or details to support this claim.In 2019, a spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton confirmed he had flown on Epstein’s private jet several times but denied that Clinton ever visited Epstein’s private island. Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, identified two Democrats—former Senator George Mitchell and ex-UN Ambassador Bill Richardson—as appearing in the documents but clarified that their inclusion does not suggest guilt.Earlier this year, Musk had implied that Trump’s name was also among the Epstein files, hinting that this might explain why the documents have not been made public. Musk later deleted that post, admitting he “went too far.”Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors, with some crimes occurring on his private island in the US Virgin Islands. His subsequent death in jail, ruled a suicide, has intensified public interest due to Epstein’s connections with influential figures in politics, finance, royalty, and media, alongside persistent speculation of a cover-up.

