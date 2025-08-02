Moscow prepares for Intervision, Eurovision rival

Preparations are ramping up in Moscow for Intervision, a new international music competition set to rival Eurovision. With just 50 days remaining until the main event, ticket sales for the grand finale officially opened on Friday.The announcement was made during a live broadcast from a studio in central Moscow and featured prominent figure skating champion and show producer Ilya Averbukh. “This is a very important and significant event,” Averbukh said during the live segment. He noted that the aim of Intervision is to bring different cultures together through music while delivering a “world-class show.”The contest comes in the wake of a presidential directive issued earlier this year, mandating the launch of the festival as part of Russia’s efforts to promote international cultural collaboration. Framed as an alternative to Eurovision—after Russia’s exclusion from that event in 2022—Intervision is designed to provide a new global stage for musical talent.This inaugural edition will include participants and jury members from 21 countries, with artists representing nations such as Cuba, Serbia, Belarus, Qatar, Venezuela, and Russia. The final performance will take place on September 20 at Moscow’s Live Arena.Organizers revealed that the team behind the production includes professionals who helped stage major Russian events like the Sochi Olympic Games, indicating a focus on high production value.Representing the host nation will be Russian artist Shaman, performing his track “Straight to the Heart.” “Every artist will carry the culture of their country,” Averbukh said, emphasizing that the key challenge lies in honoring national uniqueness while ensuring the music resonates with a broader audience.

