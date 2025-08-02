403
Trump Reveals Support Plan for Gaza’s Famine
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that he is formulating a strategy to send nutritional and healthcare assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, as Israel continues to limit access to urgently required humanitarian aid, a news outlet reported Friday.
During a short phone interview with the news outlet, Trump stated: “We want to help people. We want to help them live. We want to get people fed. It is something that should have happened a long time ago.”
His remarks coincided with a visit by White House representative Steve Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to humanitarian distribution sites in Gaza operated by the U.S.- and Israel-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
Trump mentioned he had not yet received a detailed update on their trip but commended Witkoff for “doing great work.”
Previously, Trump acknowledged there is "real starvation" in Gaza, and on Thursday remarked, "It's terrible what's occurring there. Yeah, it's a terrible thing. People are very hungry."
The visit took place amid increasing scrutiny of the U.S.-Israeli partnership in Gaza, especially concerning the foundation’s aid distribution system.
Critics from the Palestinian side argue it acts as a mechanism for forced displacement disguised as relief work, and a “death trap” for many Palestinians attempting to receive aid—over 1,300 individuals have died since May while waiting for assistance.
Since October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that at least 154 Palestinians, including 89 minors, have succumbed to hunger-related issues.
