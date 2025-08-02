Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PMGSY-III: J & K Sees Completion Of 169 Rural Roads, 15 Bridges So Far

2025-08-02 03:08:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed noteworthy progress in rural connectivity with the completion of 169 roads and 15 bridges till July 28, 2025, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The data, tabled in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Member of Parliament Harsh Mahajan, as per the details collected by KNO reveal that a total of 223 roads and 66 bridges had been sanctioned for the Union Territory under PMGSY-III.

It said of these, 169 roads covering 1,465.65 kilometres and 15 bridges have already been completed.

The data reveals that a total value of sanctioned projects in J&K under the scheme stands at Rs 1,752.12 crore, while the expenditure incurred so far, including the state share, is Rs 1,580.72 crore.

At the national level, the Ministry of Rural Development informed that under PMGSY-III, launched in 2019 to upgrade 1.25 lakh kilometres of rural roads across India, a total of 15,972 roads covering 1,22,419 km and 3,212 bridges have been sanctioned so far. Of these, 11,740 roads (98,653 km) and 1,380 bridges have already been completed as of July 28, 2025.

Notably, PMGSY-III aims to improve rural access to markets, schools and healthcare. The Ministry stated that all ongoing works under the scheme are targeted for completion by March 2026 .

