'Picked Players Who've Been Playing No Cricket': Vaughan Slams Bethell's Inclusion For 5Th Test

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Michael Vaughan criticised England's decision to include Jacob Bethell in the team for the Oval Test, pointing out that the young all-rounder had played very little cricket over the summer. Bethell was one of four changes made by the hosts for the final match of the series and was selected as the team's sole spinner.

Despite being entrusted with a key role, Bethell bowled just two overs in the first innings and managed only six runs with the bat on Day 2. While the 21-year-old had impressed during England's tour of New Zealand last year, his red-ball experience this season has been limited to just one first-class match, with most of his appearances coming in white-ball cricket.

"It has been an epic. It really has been a brilliant series, and I think this England side,on this kind of pitch, I like the way that they played today," said Vaughan.

"The only thing I say is in terms of their selection, they have picked players who have been playing no cricket. And to throw them into this hotbed of international cricket in front of this amount of people, with so many more watching, not just here but on TV screens around the world, it isn't an easy game."

Vaughan expressed surprise at England's decision to select Bethell for the final match of the series, saying he finds it extraordinary. He believes the team isn't providing Bethell with the best opportunity to succeed at the Test level.

"If it was that easy, anyone could play Test match cricket. If you're throwing a 21-year-old into this situation on the back of one first-class match in our summer, I find that absolutely extraordinary. I don't think you're giving a kid the best chance of succeeding at this level," he said.

As part of the changes made by England ahead of the match, Bethell was included in the lineup alongside Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton.

After a tough opening session where Mohammed Siraj and the Indian bowlers were put under pressure by Ben Duckett (43 off 38) and Zak Crawley (64 off 57), the pace attack made a strong comeback, dismissing England for 247 in the final session and limiting the hosts to a narrow 23-run lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century took India to 75/2 at stumps after losing opener KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan cheaply.