Houthis Claim Successful Attack on Israeli Airport
(MENAFN) Sirens echoed through multiple Israeli regions on Friday following the launch of a missile from Yemen, as stated by the Israeli military.
A defense announcement indicated that the missile was neutralized after alerts were activated in numerous areas, such as Bnei Brak, Givat Shmuel, Ramat Gan in the Gush Dan area, Ramla, Beer Yaakov, Nes Ziona, Rishon LeZion, Rehovot, Judea, the Dead Sea, Jerusalem, and Samaria.
A daily newspaper reported that some inbound aircraft en route to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport experienced mid-flight delays during the warning.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree acknowledged that his faction had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion airport, claiming the operation “hit its target successfully.”
He also stated that the missile strike prompted “four million Israelis to rush to shelters.”
Israeli sources noted that since March 18, the Houthis have fired 67 ballistic projectiles and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles at Israeli territory.
These escalated assaults by the Houthis have intensified following the renewal of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in March, which came after a fragile two-month truce.
