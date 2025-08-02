403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian FM states country relying on Russian backing in push for ‘domestic unity’
(MENAFN) Syria is looking to Russia for support in rebuilding national unity following continued outbreaks of sectarian violence, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said during a visit to Moscow.
The situation in Syria has remained unstable since the ousting of longtime President Bashar Assad last year by a coalition led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Assad, a key Russian ally, was replaced by HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and later granted political asylum in Moscow. Despite Assad’s removal, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Syria during its political transition.
At a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, al-Shaibani acknowledged Syria’s current instability but emphasized it as a “chance to build a united and strong Syria.” He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the Syrian and Russian peoples and stressed that Syria welcomes Russian involvement in its efforts toward reunification.
“We are now representing a new Syria,” he said, adding that Damascus aims to strengthen ties with Moscow based on mutual respect and cooperation.
Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s intention to support Syria through this challenging period, expressing hope that President al-Sharaa will attend the Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October. He also voiced Russia’s desire to see Syria fully stabilized and peaceful.
Syria continues to suffer from deep sectarian divisions and conflict. Since Assad’s ouster, Islamist forces have reportedly targeted minority communities including Christians, Alawites, and Druze. Tensions escalated earlier this month with clashes involving Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian government forces in Sweida province.
Further complicating the situation is Israel, which claims to be acting as a defender of the Druze community. Following Assad’s fall, Israeli forces entered the buffer zone near the Golan Heights, citing security concerns. Israel has also resumed airstrikes in Syria, including recent attacks on the Defense Ministry in Damascus.
Moscow has condemned Israel’s actions as a breach of Syrian sovereignty and called on regional powers to support the country’s unity and territorial integrity.
The situation in Syria has remained unstable since the ousting of longtime President Bashar Assad last year by a coalition led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Assad, a key Russian ally, was replaced by HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and later granted political asylum in Moscow. Despite Assad’s removal, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Syria during its political transition.
At a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, al-Shaibani acknowledged Syria’s current instability but emphasized it as a “chance to build a united and strong Syria.” He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the Syrian and Russian peoples and stressed that Syria welcomes Russian involvement in its efforts toward reunification.
“We are now representing a new Syria,” he said, adding that Damascus aims to strengthen ties with Moscow based on mutual respect and cooperation.
Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s intention to support Syria through this challenging period, expressing hope that President al-Sharaa will attend the Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October. He also voiced Russia’s desire to see Syria fully stabilized and peaceful.
Syria continues to suffer from deep sectarian divisions and conflict. Since Assad’s ouster, Islamist forces have reportedly targeted minority communities including Christians, Alawites, and Druze. Tensions escalated earlier this month with clashes involving Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian government forces in Sweida province.
Further complicating the situation is Israel, which claims to be acting as a defender of the Druze community. Following Assad’s fall, Israeli forces entered the buffer zone near the Golan Heights, citing security concerns. Israel has also resumed airstrikes in Syria, including recent attacks on the Defense Ministry in Damascus.
Moscow has condemned Israel’s actions as a breach of Syrian sovereignty and called on regional powers to support the country’s unity and territorial integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment