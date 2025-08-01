Chile Halts Activity At World's Largest Copper Mine After Collapse

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Santiago: Work was paused Friday at Chile's El Teniente underground copper mine, the largest in the world, amid a search for five miners missing after a partial cave-in, the country's mining minister said.

One miner was killed after the mine -- which produces nearly seven percent of Chile's copper, or more than 350,000 tons last year -- partly collapsed Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

Nine others were injured, none critically.

"We are going to issue a provisional measure to halt operations in the underground sections of El Teniente," minister Aurora Williams told reporters Friday.

El Teniente is located in the city of Rancagua, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Chilean capital Santiago.

Chile is responsible for nearly a quarter of global copper supply, which contributes 10 to 15 percent to its GDP.

The valuable metal is used in wiring, motors and renewable energy generation.

At least 100 people were involved in the perilous search effort nearly 12 hours after the event was registered, said Andres Music, general manager of El Teniente mine in Rancagua, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Santiago.

"So far, we have not been able to communicate with them. The tunnels are closed, they are collapsed," he told reporters on Friday.

The miners had been working at a depth of more than 900 meters when the collapse happened. Their exact location has been pinpointed with specialized equipment.

Michael Miranda, brother of missing miner Jean Miranda, 31, told AFP the men's families were desperate for news.

"They haven't explained anything to us. No one has approached us to talk to us, to tell us if my brother is okay or not," he said outside the offices of state mining giant Codelco in Rancagua.

Jean's wife was pregnant, he added, "and no one from the company has approached her to talk. No psychological support, nothing."