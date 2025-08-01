'Karoline Leavitt Is A Machinegun': Donald Trump Hails Press Secretary's Brain, Lips Calls Her Amazing
During the interaction, aired on August 1, Donald Trump said,“She's become a star . It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move. They move like she is a machinegun.... She is a star, she is a great person actually.”
He added,“I don't think anybody has ever had a best Press Secretary than Karoline Leavitt. She has been amazing.”
Born on August 24, 1997, in New Hampshire's Atkinson, Karoline Claire Leavitt was appointed as the 36th White House press secretary under the second Trump administration. Coming from a family that owned an ice cream stand and used truck dealership, Karoline Leavitt was the fourth and youngest child to Bob and Erin Leavitt.
Recognised as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2014 and 2015, the softball enthusiast attended Central Catholic High School. The youngest person to hold the position in US history, studied politics and communication at Saint Anselm College.
After interning as a writer for the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence, she was offered a full-time job where she responded to letters sent to the president.
