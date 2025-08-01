SBU Detains Russian Agent Preparing Saboteur Infiltration Toward Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU said this in a statement .

The collaborator was identified as a former nurse from the Sumy region. Investigators established that she was recruited by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed Forces (GRU) through Telegram channels.

Her main task was to conduct reconnaissance in the border areas of the Sumy region, specifically identifying the coordinates of checkpoints and fortified positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The data she collected was intended to support preparations for a potential front-line breach. Russian forces sought to identify "weak spots" and "blind zones" in Ukrainian defenses to allow sabotage groups to slip through, establish positions, and hold them until the arrival of regular Russian troops.

To carry out her surveillance, the woman mounted a hidden mini-camera on her bicycle and covertly recorded military sites while cycling through the area. She transmitted the collected information-photos and videos with mapped coordinates-to her handler via messenger apps.

The SBU uncovered her activities in advance, thoroughly documenting every step of her cooperation with the enemy. The agency also took comprehensive measures to secure the Defense Forces' positions in the affected area.

The suspect was apprehended during the final phase of the operation-caught in the act while filming a border bridge intended for the passage of Russian sabotage groups.

She has been formally charged under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

First photo is illustrative

Photos in the text: SBU