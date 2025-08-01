SBU Detains Russian Agent Preparing Saboteur Infiltration Toward Sumy
The collaborator was identified as a former nurse from the Sumy region. Investigators established that she was recruited by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed Forces (GRU) through Telegram channels.
Her main task was to conduct reconnaissance in the border areas of the Sumy region, specifically identifying the coordinates of checkpoints and fortified positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
The data she collected was intended to support preparations for a potential front-line breach. Russian forces sought to identify "weak spots" and "blind zones" in Ukrainian defenses to allow sabotage groups to slip through, establish positions, and hold them until the arrival of regular Russian troops.
To carry out her surveillance, the woman mounted a hidden mini-camera on her bicycle and covertly recorded military sites while cycling through the area. She transmitted the collected information-photos and videos with mapped coordinates-to her handler via messenger apps.
The SBU uncovered her activities in advance, thoroughly documenting every step of her cooperation with the enemy. The agency also took comprehensive measures to secure the Defense Forces' positions in the affected area.Read also: Ukrainian Air Force officer exposed as Russian spy planning strikes on F-16, Mirage bases
The suspect was apprehended during the final phase of the operation-caught in the act while filming a border bridge intended for the passage of Russian sabotage groups.
She has been formally charged under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law.
The suspect is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.
First photo is illustrative
Photos in the text: SBU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment