Fit Therapy Of Texas Named One Of San Antonio's Top Mental Health Professionals

Fit Therapy of Texas is proud to announce its recognition as one of San Antonio Magazine's Top Mental Health Professionals for 2025, an honor that reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, results-driven care for the San Antonio community.

The accolade, featured in the May/June 2025 issue of San Antonio Magazine, celebrates the work of the region's most dedicated mental health practitioners. Fit Therapy of Texas, led by founder and licensed professional counselor Tracy Cooper, has long been recognized for its holistic approach-offering therapy, fitness, and nutritional support under one roof.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top mental health professionals in San Antonio,” said Tracy Cooper, Co-owner and Lead Counselor at Fit Therapy of Texas .“This award reflects the passion and hard work of our team, and our mission to help every client achieve lasting wellness-mentally, emotionally, and physically.”

Research shows that mental health plays a crucial role in achieving and sustaining physical health goals. At Fit Therapy of Texas, counseling is not just about talk-it's a transformative tool that enhances the impact of weight loss and nutrition by helping clients identify emotional triggers, build healthier habits, and improve their relationship with food and self. This integrated approach has helped hundreds of San Antonio residents achieve lasting results, both inside and out.

For over a decade, Fit Therapy of Texas has combined evidence-based therapy with physical fitness and nutritional coaching to empower individuals, couples, and families. Their integrated model is designed to treat the whole person, addressing mental health concerns in a supportive, dynamic environment.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it shines a light on the importance of holistic care,” added Cooper.“Our team is deeply committed to helping our clients not only feel better but live better-every single day.”

Fit Therapy of Texas is featured in the Top Mental Health Professionals 2025 section of San Antonio Magazine, with expanded visibility on the publication's digital hub that reaches more than 250,000 monthly visitors.