Pestmaster Of Sarasota, Led By Eric & Kelly Ribeiro, Secures Citywide Contract, Delivering Eco-Friendly Pest Control To Combat Termites, Ants, Bed Bugs, Roaches, Mosquitos Across Sarasota & Suncoast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Our mission has always been to provide safe, responsible pest control that protects both people and the environment. Being awarded this contract by our own city is an incredible honor," said Eric Ribeiro, co-owner of PestMaster. PestMaster of Sarasota, owned by Eric and Kelly Ribeiro, is awarded the city-wide pest control contract for Sarasota, a major milestone for the local, family-run company. Known across the Suncoast for safe, eco-conscious pest control, PestMaster uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to treat ants, roaches, rats, termites, mosquitoes, bed bugs, and more. This contract reflects the city's trust in their science- based approach and deep commitment to protecting both people and the environment.







(Pictured) Eric Ribeiro and Kelly Ribeiro, Co-Owners, PestMaster, Sarasota, Florida

PestMaster of Sarasota , a locally owned and operated pest control company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the city-wide pest control contract for the City of Sarasota . This major accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the family-run business, co-owned by husband-and-wife team Eric Ribeiro and Kelly Ribeiro .

Located on the Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, PestMaster is well known across the Suncoast for its commitment to safe, effective, and environmentally sound pest control services . From Clearwater to Alligator Alley , PestMaster has built a reputation as the go-to experts for residential, commercial , and municipal clients seeking dependable and eco-conscious solutions for managing a wide range of pests - including ants , roaches , rats , termites , mosquitoes , bed bugs , and more.

The awarding of this contract underscores the City of Sarasota's trust in PestMaster's Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach. PestMaster employs IPM principles to minimize the use of chemical treatments by focusing on long-term prevention strategies, including habitat modification , exclusion techniques , and targeted treatments . This science-based methodology aligns with the city's broader commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"Our mission has always been to provide safe, responsible pest control that protects both people and the environment," said Eric Ribeiro, co-owner of PestMaster.“Being awarded this contract by our own city is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work of our team," added Eric Ribeiro.

Kelly Ribeiro emphasized, "As a locally owned business, we deeply care about the health of our community. We live here, we work here, and we're raising our family here. Protecting Sarasota from insects and other pests while preserving its natural beauty is something we take personally.”

PestMaster's services span across a broad region of Florida's Gulf Coast, including Tampa , St. Pete , Bradenton , Venice , Lakewood Ranch , and Siesta Key . Their highly trained technicians are experts in identifying and treating infestations of termites, bed bugs, roaches, ants, and other household bugs, as well as performing WDO (wood-destroying organism) inspections and termite treatment for both residential and commercial properties.

Whether customers are dealing with an emergency infestation or seeking preventative pest control, PestMaster tailors solutions to meet each client's unique needs using cutting-edge technology and best practices in the industry. With the City of Sarasota contract in hand, PestMaster looks forward to continuing its role as a trusted leader in pest control across the Suncoast. As the company continues to grow, it remains deeply rooted in its local community, committed to excellence, and dedicated to setting the standard in safe, effective, and sustainable pest management.

