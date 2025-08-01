FM Receives Phone Call From UAE Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, today, received a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The two ministers talked about working together to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza during the call.The two sides talked about measures to strengthen efforts to continue delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip in collaboration with other nations through coordinated airdrop operations and land crossings.Yesterday, France, Germany, and Spain joined Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in an assistance airdrop.Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah emphasized that airdrops are not a replacement for ground help and that all crossings must be opened to enable the timely and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.The two ministers underlined the necessity of coordinating all efforts in order to establish an exchange agreement, secure a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and guarantee the entry of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid into the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has been made worse by Israeli aggression.The two ministers confirmed the depth of the two nations' long-standing fraternal ties, which are headed by His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in order to explore new avenues for collaboration across a range of fields.