Mexico's Remittances Drop Sharply, Exposing The Country's Deep Dependence On Migrants' Dollars
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's central bank confirmed that money sent home by Mexican workers abroad fell by 16.2% in June 2025 compared to the same month last year.
This is the largest decrease in over a decade and the third month in a row that remittances have shrunk. In the first half of 2025, families in Mexico received $29.6 billion-a 5.6% drop compared with the previous year.
Remittances have become the country's single most important source of foreign income, surpassing oil, car exports, and tourism. Over four million families across Mexico, especially in poor rural areas, depend on these payments for food, housing, health, and education.
What's behind this sudden drop? Most remittances come from Mexican workers in the United States. This year, U.S. immigration policies have tightened and new identification rules for money transfers have appeared.
Debates over possible new taxes on remittances add more uncertainty, making it harder and less attractive for migrants to send money home. On top of this, many Mexican workers in the United States have seen their jobs or income cut back.
Rising inflation in the U.S. means migrants often have less extra cash to send. When the U.S. dollar loses value against the Mexican peso , each dollar sent also buys less for families at home.
These money transfers are not just an economic statistic. They are a lifeline for millions of people. Without this support, some regions in Mexico would face even tougher conditions.
The recent drop is a wake-up call: Mexico's economy depends heavily on its workers abroad, and shocks from the U.S.-whether economic or political-have real impacts on families and whole communities in Mexico.
