Russian Drone Strike Hits Sumy Railway Station, Damages Passenger Train

2025-08-01 03:08:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The strike involved two unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Oleh Hryhorov , head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

The attack damaged windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv–Uzhhorod, though no passengers were injured. Railway staff promptly relocated travelers to other carriages, and the train continues to operate on schedule.

Read also: Power outages in Sumy after Russian drone strike

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, Russian forces struck Sumy with a drone, hitting a garage and a car.

Photo credit: Sumy RMA

