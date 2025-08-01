Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Extradites Indian Accused Of Using Fake Documents To Get Rs45.5 Million In Loans


2025-08-01 02:21:23
An Indian citizen wanted by Delhi Police has been extradited from the UAE through Interpol channels, a press release by the Central Bureau of Investigation said on Friday.

Udit Khullar, the accused, is wanted by Indian authorities on allegations of "criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery".

He allegedly obtained bank loans using forged property documents. Investigations revealed that he secured loans amounting to Rs45.5 million (approximately Dh1.9 million) while conspiring with others.

Khullar was earlier geo-located in the UAE through sustained follow-up by the CBI via Interpol and the National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi. He was arrested in the UAE, after which the CBI requested the UAE authorities to deport him to India.

