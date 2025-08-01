US Capital Global Expands Regional Office In London With Three Senior Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its European growth strategy, US Capital Global welcomes Michael Silberberg, Mark Olson, and James Bowles to strengthen its middle-market financing team.

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the expansion of its London office with the addition of three senior bankers: Managing Director Michael Silberberg , Managing Director Mark Olson , and Vice President James Bowles . These seasoned professionals bring decades of expertise across investment banking, private equity, digital assets, real estate, and emerging technologies, further strengthening the firm's presence in key markets and enhancing its ability to deliver bespoke financial solutions to clients across Europe.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services for the middle market.

“We're delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to US Capital Global,” said Jeffrey Sweeney , Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global.“Michael, Mark, and James each bring remarkable industry experience, strategic insight, and proven execution capabilities. Their addition marks a significant milestone in our European expansion and further enhances our ability to serve an increasingly diverse and complex client base.”

Michael Silberberg , Managing Director, leads strategic advisory and capital raising initiatives across high-growth sectors. With over 20 years of experience, including leadership roles at Google and successful ventures in AI, digital assets, and infrastructure, he brings deep expertise in innovation, capital markets, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Mark Olson , joining as Managing Director, focuses on capital formation for mid-market companies and delivering tailored financing solutions to global family offices and institutions. With over 25 years of experience across private capital markets and alternative investments, he brings extensive expertise in structuring, execution, and operational improvement.

James Bowles , Vice President, brings over 25 years of experience in asset management, structured finance, and capital markets. He specializes in capital formation for private equity and real estate, with a strong track record of building long-term relationships with HNWIs, advisers, and institutional investors across the UK, Canada, and North America.

“The addition of Michael, Mark, and James reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening our bench of senior talent in key markets,” said Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner of US Capital Global.“Their leadership and industry connectivity will enhance our ability to originate and execute complex transactions as we continue to scale our global platform.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman, at ... .

Attachment

Managing Director Michael Silberberg, Managing Director Mark Olson, and Vice President James Bowles.

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010 ...