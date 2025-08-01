Advanced Plastics Recycling Market Report 2025: Plastic Production To Double By 2050, Doubling Of Plastic-Related Emissions By 2060, With A Projected Tripling Of Annual Plastic Waste Volume By 2060

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides a comprehensive examination of advanced plastics recycling technologies, focusing on their potential to tackle the escalating global plastics crisis. Despite projected plastic production doubling by 2050 and waste tripling by 2060, recycling rates remain stagnant at 8%. The report highlights the limitations of mechanical recycling and explores advanced alternatives like pyrolysis and depolymerization, with an emphasis on solvent dissolution's promise. The report evaluates recycling capabilities for various plastic types, including PET and PE, and their applications in industries such as packaging and automotive. With a detailed overview of the competitive landscape, this report is an essential tool for understanding growth opportunities and technological advancements in the plastics recycling sector.

Current projections indicate that plastic production will double by 2050, accompanied by a corresponding doubling of plastic-related emissions by 2060, with a projected tripling of annual plastic waste volume by 2060. This presents a major challenge in sustainable waste management.

Despite growing environmental awareness and improved waste management infrastructure, global plastic recycling rates have stagnated at approximately 8%. While certain nations have achieved notable success - South Korea, Germany, and several other European countries report recycling rates exceeding 50% - these regional achievements, though commendable, cannot offset the global challenge. Moreover, the limitations of traditional mechanical recycling technology further constrain global recycling capabilities.

Mechanical recycling, while energy-efficient and widely deployed, exhibits significant limitations in its application scope. The process demonstrates effectiveness primarily with PET and HDPE but struggles with other plastic types. PVC and PP undergo degradation during mechanical recycling, while LDPE frequently causes equipment damage. A critical drawback of mechanical recycling lies in its inability to remove contaminants such as inks, dyes, and additives, resulting in lower-quality recyclate with limited market applications and reduced commercial value.

The emergence of advanced recycling technologies - encompassing various physicochemical processes for monomer and polymer extraction - promised to address these fundamental limitations of mechanical recycling. The past five years have witnessed rapid market growth in this sector, with varying degrees of success in addressing mechanical recycling's technical constraints.

Among the first commercialized advanced recycling technologies, pyrolysis and depolymerization have established distinct niches. Pyrolysis has demonstrated particular efficacy in converting mixed plastic waste into fuels, while depolymerization has achieved market leadership in PET recycling. However, neither technology has fully delivered on the comprehensive solution initially envisioned. The latest innovation in advanced recycling, solvent dissolution, shows promise in exceeding both technologies in terms of scope (polymer compatibility) and efficiency (output quality).

The Global Advanced Plastics Recycling Market 2025-2040 report examines the current state of advanced plastics recycling technologies, analyzing their relative strengths, limitations, and potential to address the escalating global plastics crisis.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving advanced recycling industry.

Key Report Highlights:



In-depth analysis of market size and growth projections (2025-2040)

Detailed assessment of key technologies: pyrolysis, depolymerization, solvent-based purification, and emerging solutions

Regional market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Comprehensive evaluation of recycling technologies for different plastic types (PET, PE, PP, PS, and others)

Analysis of end-user industries including packaging, automotive, electronics, textiles, and construction

Detailed competitive landscape and strategic positioning of major market players



Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 THE ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns

4.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.1.3 Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

4.1.4 Technological Advancements

4.1.5 Circular Economy Adoption

4.2 Market Challenges and Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

4.2.2 Technical Challenges

4.2.3 Infrastructure Limitations

4.2.4 Technological Barriers

4.2.5 Supply Chain Complexities

4.2.6 Cost Competitiveness

4.3 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2025

4.4 Capacities

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.6 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.7 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.8 Market map

4.9 Value chain

4.10 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.11 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.12 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.3 Gasification

5.4 Dissolution

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.7 Advanced recycling of thermoset materials

5.8 Comparison with Traditional Recycling Methods

5.9 Environmental Impact Assessment

5.10 5.5. Emerging Technologies

6 MATERIALS ANALYSIS

6.1 Plastics

6.2 Metals

6.3 Base Metals

6.4 Rare Earth Elements

6.5 Electronic Waste

6.6 Textiles

7 END PRODUCT ANALYSIS

7.1 Chemical Feedstocks

7.2 Fuels

7.3 Raw Materials

7.4 Energy Products

8 COMPANY PROFILES (188 company profiles)

