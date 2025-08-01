403
Call For Nominations: 2025 Innovator 25 - Americas, EMEA & Asia-Pacific
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PRovoke Media is opening the call for nominations for the 2025 Innovator 25 . Since launching in 2013, we have identified 25 individuals each year in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, who have - in some capacity - elevated and evolved the fields of engagement and influence and changed the game in the communications industry.
We'll be looking for those who have demonstrated innovation over the past couple of years, perhaps by leading on groundbreaking AI developments, taking risks to disrupt outdated business practices; taking creativity to new heights, with stunning impact; evolving approaches to ESG; or making tangible progress in changing behavior and measurable outcomes.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, 5 September.
Submit your nomination here.
FAQ
How do you select the Innovator 25?
The Innovator 25 are selected by PRovoke Media's editorial team. We make our selections via the nomination process, as well as drawing from our own editorial research.
What do you look for in nominees?
We look for individuals who are pushing the boundaries of the industry. This can take many forms, among them: disrupting traditional business models; incorporating new technologies into influence and engagement; advancing the application of data and analytics; making an impact around diversity and inclusion; and more. Several members of the Innovator 25 in previous years have not had a traditional communications or PR career, but their work has made an impact on our sector.
Because this is an annual list, we prioritize accomplishments or initiatives from the last 12 months.
Can I nominate myself?
Yes, but we would encourage you to be as specific as possible around your accomplishments. (This is also true for all nominations.)
Is there a fee?
No, there is no fee to submit nominations for the Innovator 25.
How do I submit a nomination?
Submit your nomination here.
The deadline for submissions is Friday 5 September.
