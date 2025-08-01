Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| OT3: £0.07
| 10,075
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume/ Price/Total
OT3: 10,075 SHARES @ 7p
e)
Date of the transaction
29 JULY 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
Following the above transaction, Richard Roth's total holdings in the Company are 225,717 Ordinary Shares representing 0.81% of the Company's issued share capital.
