Fecal Calprotectin Testing Market To Hit USD 12.23 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Prevalence Of IBD And Demand For Non-Invasive Diagnostic Tools - SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Fecal Calprotectin Testing Market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. market, a significant contributor to this expansion, is projected to rise from USD 1.31 billion in 2023 to USD 3.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.





Fecal calprotectin is a vital biomarker used to distinguish between inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and non-inflammatory conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis, and the rising demand for non-invasive testing methods are the primary factors driving the market's rapid growth.

The U.S. remains the largest and fastest-growing market globally due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, extensive insurance coverage, and high rates of GI disorder diagnosis. Hospitals, specialty clinics, and independent diagnostic labs account for the majority of testing demand, with direct-to-consumer testing solutions on the rise.

Segment Insights

By Test Assay:

The ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) segment is estimated to disrupt the market in 2023, accounting for a share of 65.34%. The high utilization of the method is based on its proven accuracy and the possibility of using automated ELISA analyzers, and the economical nature of the analysis in a large number of samples. Furthermore, based on reproducibility and quantitative capabilities, ELISA-based tests continue to be the gold standard in clinical labs.

Point-of-care (POC) tests are growing the fastest. It is preferred in outpatient and home care setups owing to the fast turnaround time, facilitating rapid on-the-spot decision-making, especially in children and inaccessible populations.

By Application:

The IBD segment occupied more than 67.11% share in 2023 and is considered to be the leading segment in the market. There is now a growing prevalence of IBD globally and increasing demand for long-term, non-invasive disease surveillance, both of which have established fecal calprotectin as a main diagnostic tool in IBD management.

The colorectal cancer screening market is also growing rapidly because fecal calprotectin could help differentiate between malignant (cancerous) lesions and benign inflammation, which can lead to earlier detection without the need for invasive colonoscopy in routine screenings.

By End-Use:

Hospitals & Clinics was the largest application market with a 55.25% share in 2023. Environments such as centralized hospital labs provide more sample processing and testing, a larger number of patients, and deeper integration with EHRs.

The fastest growing segment of diagnostic laboratories is due to more outsourcing by the hospitals, cheaper operational costs and solutions, and better automation in private labs.

Regional Outlook

The largest share of the market was held by North America (44.42% in 2023), owing to a high burden of the disease, fast adoption of diagnostic technology, and good reimbursement policies, especially in the U.S. The nation's high clinical awareness regarding IBD and colorectal cancer has driven broad adoption of testing.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Rising investments in healthcare, better lab facilities, and increasing awareness regarding GI health in countries such as China and India are fueling the demand. Moreover, government-initiated screening programs as well as the presence of corporate diagnostic chains continue to drive the market growth.

Fecal Calprotectin Testing Market Recent Developments



June 2024: BÜHLMANN Laboratories released the enhanced version of their IBDoc Home Test App that provides patient-friendly use and real-time result management for patients with IBD. May 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a high-sensitivity fecal calprotectin ELISA test specifically for monitoring disease activity and early detection of inflammation in patients with no symptoms.

Fecal Calprotectin Testing Market Segmentation

By Test Assay



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Enzyme Fluroimmunoassay Quantitative Immunochromatography

By Application



Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Colorectal Cancer Others

By End-Use



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes

