Russian Forces Strike Kostiantynivka With Guided Bombs: Civilian Injured, Bridge Damaged
“Today, the enemy once again launched air strikes with FAB-250 guided bombs with the UMPC module on the territory of our community. As a result of an enemy strike on the Ivanopil starosta district, a bridge was damaged, which is part of an important transport artery in the region. In addition, the town of Kostiantynivka was struck again, unfortunately resulting in one civilian being injured,” Horbunov wrote.Read also: ' Hot ' July on frontline: Over 5,500 clashes, enemy increases guided bomb strikes
He noted that the town of Kostiantynivka sustained significant damage, including the facade of the funeral service station, the facades of three multi-story residential buildings and three private homes, as well as a damaged gas pipeline.
“This is not just an attack - it is targeted terror against civilians, our homes, our way of life,” Horbunov stated, urging residents to evacuate for their safety.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces killed two civilians and wounded 20 others on July 31.
