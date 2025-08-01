Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Top 5 Unmissable Smartphone Deals For Every Budget

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival offers incredible discounts on smartphones like the iPhone 16e, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OnePlus 13. From budget-friendly to flagship models, there's a deal for everyone.

Amazon's annual Great Freedom Festival, which kicked off at noon on July 31, brings a wave of enticing deals across a range of electronic products-including several standout smartphone offers for 2025. Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the perfect upgrade for friends and family, here's a fresh look at this season's hottest smartphone bargains, completely reworded and reorganized for clarity and ease of comparison.

Apple iPhone 16e: Entry to the Apple World Gets Cheaper

For those who've always wanted an iPhone without the usual premium pricing, the iPhone 16e is now within reach. This device brings a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Apple's A18 chip, and the first in-house 5G modem. It runs iOS 18.4 out of the box, features a 48MP main camera, and introduces Apple Intelligence-Apple's new AI suite. Listed originally at Rs 59,900, Amazon's Freedom Festival discounts it to Rs 49,999-a drop of over Rs 10,000. Use eligible bank cards for extra savings or take advantage of cashback offers. The 128GB model is available at this rate, providing an affordable entry into Apple's latest technologies.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: For Unique Design Lovers

If you want a phone that commands attention, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is worth a look. Released in March, it boasts a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and features NothingOS 3 atop Android 15. The phone includes an innovative Glyph interface, as well as a triple camera system: 50MP primary lens, 50MP periscope telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP front camera for sharp selfies. It isn't the top pick for raw performance or photography at this price, but offers three years of OS updates and a truly distinctive look with intuitive UI. During the sale, you can grab it for around Rs 27,950, making it a stylish choice for under Rs 30,000.

iQOO Neo 10R: Power at a Mid-Range Price

The iQOO Neo 10R stands out in the sub-Rs 30,000 bracket, pairing strong performance with endurance. Packed with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED panel supporting up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, this phone doesn't skimp on features. It's slim (8mm), yet houses a huge 6,400mAh battery that supports both 80W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging. The phone operates on Funtouch OS 15 (built on Android 15), guaranteeing three major OS updates. For photography, you get a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP selfie camera. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage version is retailing at Rs 26,998, with an additional Rs 2,000 coupon discount available, making it an exceptional deal for those seeking a well-balanced, stylish mid-ranger.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship Longevity Under Rs 80,000

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's 2024 flagship, is another festival showstopper. Priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage base variant, it features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a massive 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh and anti-reflective coating, and an advanced quad-camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor. Seven years of OS updates (up to Android 21) mean your investment is protected for the long term. You'll also enjoy flagship perks like IP68 resistance, Samsung's AI suite, and premium build quality.

OnePlus 13: Flagship Specs, Festival Pricing

OnePlus enthusiasts can now pick up the brand new OnePlus 13 at a reduced price. Introduced at Rs 69,999 earlier this year, the flagship (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now offered at Rs 62,999-a clean Rs 7,000 price cut, with no additional conditions. This model shines with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, a dynamic 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, IP68/69 water and dust resistance, and a robust 6,000mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its versatile camera system includes three 50MP sensors (primary, ultrawide, and 3x telephoto). OS and security support extend over four and five years respectively-an outstanding option for buyers seeking a high-end powerhouse at a lower price.