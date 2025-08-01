Indian Textile And Apparel Industry Report 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players And Market Forecast By 2033

Base Year: 2024

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Indian Textile and Apparel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Raw Material, Application, Product Type, and State, 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

Indian Textile and Apparel Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The Indian textile and apparel market was valued USD 222.08 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around USD 646.96 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Core Factors Driving Market Trends:

There has been a massive transformation in the Indian textile and apparel market due to the changing consumer trends, technological innovations and sustainability efforts. The increased inquiry into sustainable and eco-friendly fabric is another trend since brands are using organic cotton, recycled polyester, and biodegradable materials more frequently in order to serve the buyers who are concerned about the environment. Digital production through digital printing and automation is also transforming production processes to make them more productive with less waste. Market expansion has also increased with the growth of e-commerce and as an online portal, the relevance also includes the reason of personalized shopping and quick delivery services to the addressee.

In addition, ethnic metal and even fusion fashion is still dominating, as traditional craftsmanship is being incorporated into modern designs. Domestic manufacturing is also being lifted up through government schemes such as the Production Linked Incentive (1495320220 Functionality Linked Incentive) (PLI) scheme which has emboldened international brands to tap into Indian sources. Moreover, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have emerged to directly challenge the market, capitalizing on social media and influencers to appeal to younger shoppers. As the disposable income and urbanization are increasing, consumers are focused more on the quality and brand value which also stimulates market innovation. Another hot trend is the combination of AI and IoT with supply chain management, which optimises inventory and shortens lead times. With the pace of growth in these dynamic changes, the Indian textile and apparel market is all set to see a sustained dynamic change.

Indian Textile and Apparel Industry Scope and Growth Analysis:

Indian textile and apparel market has a huge growth potential with a strong domestic and growing export markets. India produces large volumes of cotton and silk and this forms a good background to both traditional and modern textile sectors. Besides, the concentration of the government on its infrastructure development and all welcoming policies like the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks is likely to boost the production potential. In addition, there is the growing foreign investments and trade agreements that are creating new possibilities of market penetration globally. Increasing size of the middle classes of the population and changes in fashion trends are the reasons creating the demand of high-end and branded clothes.

Moreover, the sports and leisure trends are also gaining momentum as the activewear and athletic segments are expanding rapidly. The handicraft and handloom industry also play a significant role, through their hand made products, which attract foreign buyers, attracted to unusual artisanal products. Moreover, textile innovation, which includes smart fabrics and wearable technology, is opening up niche areas of development. India has had a good workforce and competitive manufacturing costs making it in popular demand among global retailers who rely on it as a favored sourcing center. Long-term increase is ensured by the strength and flexibility of the market, thus, the market is one of the significant stakeholders in the international textile and apparel industry.

By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:



Welspun Group

Vardhman Group

Alok Industries Limited

Raymond Limited

Bombay Dyeing Garden Silk Mills Limited

Comprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:

Analysis by Raw Material:



Natural Fibres Man-Made Fibres

Natural fibers segment accounted for the largest market revenue.

Analysis by Application:



Clothing Textiles

Technical Textiles

Fashion Textiles

Home-Décor Textiles Other Textiles

The clothing textiles segment leads the Indian textile and apparel market, with India's vast population, increasing disposable income, and evolving fashion trends propelling the segment.

Analysis by Product Type:



Yarn

Fabric

Fibre Others

Yarn exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Analysis by State:



Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Karnataka Others

Maharashtra is the largest market for textile and apparel in India.

