Indian Textile And Apparel Industry Report 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players And Market Forecast By 2033
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Units: USD Billion
Market Size in 2024: USD 222.08 Billion
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 646.96 Billion
Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 11.98 %
As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Indian Textile and Apparel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Raw Material, Application, Product Type, and State, 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.
Indian Textile and Apparel Market Size & Future Growth Potential:
The Indian textile and apparel market was valued USD 222.08 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around USD 646.96 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98% over the forecast period (2025-2033).
Core Factors Driving Market Trends:
There has been a massive transformation in the Indian textile and apparel market due to the changing consumer trends, technological innovations and sustainability efforts. The increased inquiry into sustainable and eco-friendly fabric is another trend since brands are using organic cotton, recycled polyester, and biodegradable materials more frequently in order to serve the buyers who are concerned about the environment. Digital production through digital printing and automation is also transforming production processes to make them more productive with less waste. Market expansion has also increased with the growth of e-commerce and as an online portal, the relevance also includes the reason of personalized shopping and quick delivery services to the addressee.
In addition, ethnic metal and even fusion fashion is still dominating, as traditional craftsmanship is being incorporated into modern designs. Domestic manufacturing is also being lifted up through government schemes such as the Production Linked Incentive (1495320220 Functionality Linked Incentive) (PLI) scheme which has emboldened international brands to tap into Indian sources. Moreover, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have emerged to directly challenge the market, capitalizing on social media and influencers to appeal to younger shoppers. As the disposable income and urbanization are increasing, consumers are focused more on the quality and brand value which also stimulates market innovation. Another hot trend is the combination of AI and IoT with supply chain management, which optimises inventory and shortens lead times. With the pace of growth in these dynamic changes, the Indian textile and apparel market is all set to see a sustained dynamic change.
Indian Textile and Apparel Industry Scope and Growth Analysis:
Indian textile and apparel market has a huge growth potential with a strong domestic and growing export markets. India produces large volumes of cotton and silk and this forms a good background to both traditional and modern textile sectors. Besides, the concentration of the government on its infrastructure development and all welcoming policies like the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks is likely to boost the production potential. In addition, there is the growing foreign investments and trade agreements that are creating new possibilities of market penetration globally. Increasing size of the middle classes of the population and changes in fashion trends are the reasons creating the demand of high-end and branded clothes.
Moreover, the sports and leisure trends are also gaining momentum as the activewear and athletic segments are expanding rapidly. The handicraft and handloom industry also play a significant role, through their hand made products, which attract foreign buyers, attracted to unusual artisanal products. Moreover, textile innovation, which includes smart fabrics and wearable technology, is opening up niche areas of development. India has had a good workforce and competitive manufacturing costs making it in popular demand among global retailers who rely on it as a favored sourcing center. Long-term increase is ensured by the strength and flexibility of the market, thus, the market is one of the significant stakeholders in the international textile and apparel industry.
By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:
-
Welspun Group
Vardhman Group
Alok Industries Limited
Raymond Limited
Bombay Dyeing
Garden Silk Mills Limited
Comprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:
Analysis by Raw Material:
-
Natural Fibres
Man-Made Fibres
Natural fibers segment accounted for the largest market revenue.
Analysis by Application:
-
Clothing Textiles
Technical Textiles
Fashion Textiles
Home-Décor Textiles
Other Textiles
The clothing textiles segment leads the Indian textile and apparel market, with India's vast population, increasing disposable income, and evolving fashion trends propelling the segment.
Analysis by Product Type:
-
Yarn
Fabric
Fibre
Others
Yarn exhibits a clear dominance in the market.
Analysis by State:
-
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Karnataka
Others
Maharashtra is the largest market for textile and apparel in India.
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Historical Market Performance
Future Market Projections
Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter's Five Forces)
Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)
Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework
Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking Strategies
Major Advantages of the Report:
-
This report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimates for the overall market and its key subsegments.
Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategically position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies.
The report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Note: Should you require specific information not included in the current report, we are pleased to offer customization options to meet your needs.
