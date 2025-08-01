Kyrgyzstan Sets Stage For Kazakhstan's Tokayev State Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

Preparations for the visit were discussed in Cholpon-Ata during a meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.

The exact date of the visit has not been disclosed.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including the implementation of priority projects such as the construction of the Kambarata hydropower plant-1.

President Zhaparov noted the dynamic strengthening of political dialogue at all levels, which contributes to the steady expansion of interstate relations and adds practical substance to cooperation.