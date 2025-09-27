Abhishek Bachchan Fires Epic Reply To Shoaib Akhtar's Viral Plan Ahead Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: 'Don't Think...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick to give an epic reply after former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a hilarious on-air slip during the cricket talk show Game On Hai.

Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar made the big blunder of accidentally referring to Abhishek Bachchan instead of Abhishek Sharma. This gaffe went viral on social media and the 49-year-old Houseful 5 actor gave a witty yet amusing reply.

In a playful banter, Abhishek Bachchan shared a link of the news on X and stated, "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket."

| Personality rights in focus as Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan move Delhi HC Social media reaction

Social media users online strongly responded to the hysterical situation, as a user wrote,“@juniorbachchan just clean bowled Shoaib Akhtar without even stepping on the pitch. He doesn't need to play cricket... his tweets are enough to hit sixes.”

Another user remarked," Shoaib planning for Asia Cup, but looks like he's preparing for Filmfare Awards."

| Meet lawyers fighting Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights case

A third user stated,“Today it has been proved that you may not be the most popular Bachchan, but you definitely are the most popular abhishek.”

A fourth comment read,“ave the confidence! Even you can make the entire Pakistan team 'Ghoomar' with your spin bowling.. @SrBachchan ji will also agree to it.”

What was Shoaib Akhtar's viral masterplan ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup final?

Discussing the masterplan before the high-stakes India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar said, "If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn't performed well.”

| Abhishek Bachchan gets temporary relief from Delhi HC in personality rights case Watch video here:

In the video clip, the panel can be seen bursting into laughter on the slip of tongue, but the host and other guests quickly corrected Shoaib as he meant to refer to the young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma.

About Ind Vs Pak final

Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav's strong performance in the tournament helped Team India enter the final unbeaten. After a nail-biting 11-run win against Bangladesh, Pakistan secured a spot in the final. The most awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup final is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 28. With all eyes on Saturday's match, this is the first time the two sides are meeting in an Asia Cup title clash.