MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said it struck another high-rise building in Gaza City yesterday, which it claimed contained Hamas lookout posts to coordinate and execute attacks against IDF troops in the area.

In a statement, the IDF said, it issued advance warnings to the people, and used precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence gathering, to minimise civilian harm. However, women and children were still targeted.

Meanwhile, the non-governmental medical aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said, it was forced to suspend lifesaving medical activities in Gaza City“due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation,” including“continued (Israeli) airstrikes and advancing tanks less than one kilometre from our healthcare facilities.”

“This is the last thing we wanted, as the needs in Gaza City are enormous, with the most at-risk people – infants in neonatal care, people with severe injuries and life-threatening illnesses – unable to move and in grave danger,” the MSF said in a statement, yesterday.

Within 24 hours, Gaza hospitals received 47 bodies and 142 injuries, bringing the total death toll in Gaza since the conflict began in Oct, 2023, to 65,549, with 167,518 injuries, Gaza-based health authorities said, yesterday.

On Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that, with hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the Gaza City military offensive, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain amid eroding relief operations.

All attempts by the UN on Thursday, to coordinate its staff and partners' access to or within northern Gaza were denied by Israeli authorities, except for a single mission that eventually had to be cancelled by the organisers, the OCHA added.– NNN-XINHUA