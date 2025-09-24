Dubai: Earn 40% More In Rental Income Through Green, Wellness-Focused Projects

Green and wellness-focused residential communities in Dubai are offering better returns on investment, delivering up to 40 per cent higher gains and rental yields compared to conventional developments, according to industry experts.

As the UAE's property market continues to mature, residents are increasingly prioritising stability, livability, and long-term value. This shift is driving demand for communities designed around daily quality of life, rather than simply proximity to iconic skylines.

“The more greenery you have in the community, the more capital appreciation and rental returns you get. Nowadays, families moving to Dubai don't just want a house; they want a lifestyle. Green and well-focused projects see up to 40 per cent higher demand as well as price and rental increases,” Manpreet Kaur, CEO and founder of Kirpa Properties, told Khaleej Times at a workshop and seminar hosted by AYS Developers on Wednesday.

“Sustainability and green projects give you better returns in the long run. Nowadays, you cannot survive if you're not sustainability-oriented. People are becoming more conscious about it as they know they will have more savings in energy and cost,” Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings, said on the sidelines of the launch of JW Marriott Residences on the Dubai Islands.

According to data from Springfield Properties, villa values in green communities rose by 31.6 per cent, while apartment values increased by 23.6 per cent. Sales volumes jumped 55 per cent, with monthly transaction values climbing from Dh11.9 billion to Dh19.8 billion during the first half of 2025.

Developers are responding accordingly. Since early 2024, between five and seven new wellness-led masterplans have been launched, and further green-inspired projects are expected through 2026. Landmark developments such as Ghaf Woods by Majid Al Futtaim, The Wilds by Aldar, Grand Polo by Emaar, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens highlight the transition toward communities prioritising open spaces, large parks, and abundant greenery integrated throughout the masterplan master plan.

The real estate consultancy CBRE reported nearly 14 per cent annual growth in property values during the January-June period. Apartments appreciated by 13 per cent, and villas by 16 per cent, driven by strong demand in both the luxury and mid-market segments.

Rental trends reflect similar strong momentum. Springfield Properties highlighted a 30 per cent year-on-year rise in demand for homes that prioritise greenery. Master-planned villa communities are currently delivering average yields of 5-6 per cent. Additionally, short-term rental demand has grown by 30 per cent, underscoring the broad appeal of developments that combine lifestyle, resilience, and sustainability.

Nature-led communities - characterised by green belts, shaded walkways, and wellness-oriented infrastructure - are emerging as high performers in both the ready and off-plan markets.

"Dubai's most sought-after communities today are defined by intention, not height. Families are choosing neighbourhoods that align with how they move, raise children, and plan for the future," said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.