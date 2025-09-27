Ukraine's Largest Technology Conference IT Arena 2025 Kicks Off In Lviv
This year, IT Arena 2025 is expected to include more than 6,000 participants from almost 40 countries.
The agenda will unfold across five stages: Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and the new one, Defense, dedicated to military tech developments.
Participants will be able to visit the Made in Ukraine Showcase, an exhibition of business solutions from Ukrainian developers. The event will also feature a Startup Competition with a prize pool of USD 60,000 and an investment pool of over USD 12 million.
“IT Arena is an important platform for new ideas, innovations and partnerships that shape the future of our country and the world. This event once again proves that the Ukrainian technology community has not only the potential, but also the ambition to be a leader in the global world,” Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi noted.
The list of speakers includes Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, independent journalist Terrell J. Starr, Glovo Co-Founder Sacha Michaud, and other famous leaders in the industry.
A reminder that Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry is working on the AI Factory project, which will establish a national infrastructure for state AI services.
Photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration
