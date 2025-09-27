India Rejects NATO Chief's Claim On Modi-Putin Discussion
India's Foreign Ministry termed the NATO chief's claim“factually incorrect and entirely baseless” and said, it expects the leadership of NATO to be more responsible while making such statements.
“At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place. We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like NATO, to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements,” India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, during a press briefing.
Jaiswal also reiterated India's stand that, its energy import decisions were made keeping national interests and economic security in mind.
A row over tariffs is underway between India and the United States, as Washington slapped New Delhi with 50 percent tariffs – 25 percent for its high tariffs and a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil.
India has described the imposition of tariffs as“unjustified” and“unreasonable.”– NNN-PTI
