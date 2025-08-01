Madhya Pradesh HC Restricts Govt Welfare Ads Featuring Photo Of Any Former CM, Name Or Symbol Of Political Party
While hearing the petition filed by AIADMK MP C.Ve Shanmugam, Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan specified that the Supreme Court in State of Karnataka v. Common Cause and others, had clearly said that publication of a photograph of the incumbent Chief Minister was allowed; however, the use of photographs of ideological leaders or former Chief Ministers was prima facie against the apex court's orders.
“Therefore, we are inclined to pass an interim order to the effect that while launching and operating government welfare schemes through various advertisements, the name of any living personality, photograph of any former Chief Minister/ideological leaders or party insignia/emblem/flag of respondent No.4 shall not be included,” the court asserted.
Shanmugam sought to prohibit Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party from using CM MK Stalin's name for its Mudhalvarin Mugavari, a public grievance redressal scheme initiated by the DMK government. A requested for interim injunction was also made to temporarily prevent the DMK from starting or renaming any government schemes using the name of any living person until the court makes a final decision on the case.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
