IRCTC South India Temple Tour: Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai & More

IRCTC introduces a South Indian spiritual tour for 2025. This pilgrimage covers famous temple sites like Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Srisailam. Designed to provide a convenient and affordable experience, this 11-day, 10-night package is part of the Indian government's Dekho Apna Desh initiative.

IRCTC offers a limited-time 33% discount on the package fare. Passengers will travel on a refurbished Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train with sleeper and AC 2nd class coaches. The package includes vegetarian meals, hotel stays, road transfers, guided tours, travel insurance, and security. Temple entry fees are not included.

The "Dakshin Darshan Yatra with 2 Jyotirlingas" tour is scheduled to start on August 21, 2025, with another window open from July 31 to August 11, 2025, under package code EZBG25. The itinerary includes visits to Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari, and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam.

Ticket prices vary by class: Sleeper class starts at Rs 20,800, while 2nd AC is priced at Rs 46,500. Children, seniors, and group travelers may be eligible for additional discounts, making this spiritual experience more accessible.

Bookings for this spiritual Bharat Gaurav tour can be made through the IRCTC Tourism website. With well-planned stops, comfortable travel, and a comprehensive religious itinerary, this package offers a great opportunity to explore South India's holy sites at a discounted price.