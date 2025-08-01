MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Global Property Expo | Singapore 2025 attracts 2,500 Buyers With Intent, 40+ Exhibitors, with Projects spanning 20 Countries



SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Global Property Expo | Singapore 2025, organised by JLL (NYSE: JLL ), Asia's first and largest dedicated platform for international residential real estate, successfully wrapped up after three vibrant days at Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Spanning 8,000 sqm of exhibition space, the Expo brought together a truly global audience and showcased the dynamic future of property investment. More than 2,500 qualified buyers explored opportunities from 40+ exhibitors presenting 70+ projects across 20 countries, creating a unique marketplace for cross-border real estate transactions.

"Incredible to see such a diverse group of leaders sharing real insights and ideas," said a spokesperson from Helios Real Estate, an exhibitor at the Expo. "Events like this move the industry forward. Excited for what's next!"

The Expo also presented a high-level conference programme, featuring 38 sessions and over 60 speakers who delivered insights on the trends shaping the global residential property market, from technology and fractional ownership to visa-linked investments and next-generation buyers.

Attendees praised the event's international outlook and quality of content. "I wasn't just inspired, I actually learned something," shared Isabelle Miaja of MDG Fiera Singapore, who attended both as a conference participant and an Expo visitor. Nick Pickop, Founder of Tekuchi, noted, "So many diverse projects from an amazing variety of countries and sectors!"

From Portugal to Phuket, Tokyo to London - the world of real estate, in one space

Exhibitors and visitors alike remarked on the inclusive and energetic atmosphere. The Expo's exhibition floor was a hive of activity, with buyers engaging in one-on-one discussions, virtual walkthroughs, and detailed consultations at booths showcasing residential projects from Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and the Middle East. Families, seasoned investors, and young professionals alike explored the world of property in a single venue.

The conference programme featured thought leaders such as Adam Challis (JLL), Satoshi Murakami (MetaProp), Rory McDaid (Henley & Partners), Matt Silver (The Boundary), and Samuel Lee (Fraxtor). Topics ranged from“What's Driving Cross-Border Property Investment” to“Democratization of Real Estate Investment”, offering participants actionable insights into new investment models and emerging buyer preferences.

The event was made possible by the support of 14 industry partners, including strategic partner Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing the global residential property market.

For more information and to register for updates on next year's event, visit globalpropertyexpo .

Follow Global Property Expo on Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

Organiser: About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll .

Strategic Partner: About Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 134,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs. Its online learning platform, LeadingRE Institute, was named to Training magazine's Top 10 Hall of Fame. LeadingRE also operates RELO Direct®, Inc. (RELODirect), its full-service relocation management company providing mobility services for corporate and government clients; and Luxury Portfolio International® (LuxuryPortfolio), its luxury marketing division, which markets approximately 50,000 luxury homes annually. LeadingRE is also active in commercial real estate, with 200 firms in over 20 countries specializing in the commercial arena. The firm also has a strategic international project marketing program, Destinations by LeadingRE (DestinationsByLeadingRE).

Media Contact:

Theodore Woon, Director, PINPOINT PR

Email: ...

Appendix

Exhibitors at Global Property Expo | Singapore 2025 were: JLL , Barfoot & Thompson , British Land , DAMAC Properties Co. LLC ,Destinations by LeadingRE , Devato , Chalegrove Properties Limited , Citrus Living , Crimson Education , EMAAR , ES-CON Japan Ltd , Far East Consortium , Finbar Group , GetGround , Gurner Group , Helios & America Mortgages , Hotel 101 , HSBC , International Property Alerts Leading Real Estate Companies in the World , Levella Global , Marjan , Mouana Luxury Villas Phuket , Richmind ,The Boundary , ThirdHome , Tiger Brokers , Tropicana , UOB , and Vakson .