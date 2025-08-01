Acalculous Cholecystitis Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the acalculous cholecystitis market reached a value of USD 359.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 964.1 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.41% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the emerging acceptance of laparoscopic cholecystectomy due to its several advantages over open surgery procedures, including less scarring, faster healing, and shorter hospital stays.

Acalculous cholecystitis (AC) is a medical condition of acute gallbladder inflammation and distention without any evidence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction. The acalculous cholecystitis market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Primarily, the rising incidence of acalculous cholecystitis, particularly among critically ill patients, is an important market driver. Consequently, there is an increasing need for efficient treatments and interventions in intensive care units. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques, such as improved imaging technologies, have facilitated the early detection and accurate diagnosis of acalculous cholecystitis. This has led to timely and appropriate medical interventions, further boosting market acceleration.

Moreover, the growing consciousness among healthcare professionals about the critical need to identify and treat acalculous cholecystitis promptly is contributing to the market's expansion. Meanwhile, the development of novel therapeutic options, including minimally invasive procedures and targeted therapies, is propelling the acalculous cholecystitis market forward. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and prolonged fasting, which are associated with a greater likelihood of developing acalculous cholecystitis, is another significant growth driver. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts aimed at understanding the pathophysiology of acalculous cholecystitis and discovering new therapeutic targets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Consequently, the convergence of these factors is expected to propel the growth of the acalculous cholecystitis market in the coming years.

